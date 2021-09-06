scorecardresearch
Marvel Studio’s Eternals to release in India on this date

Marvel Studios will release Eternals, the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the day after Diwali (November 5) in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

September 6, 2021 12:22:34 pm
Marvel Studios is going to light up your Diwali with a gift for Indian fans. The studio has confirmed that it will release Eternals, the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the day after Diwali (November 5) in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the movie is about the titular beings who have lived in secret on the earth for 7000 years.

Created by entities called Celestials, Eternals were tasked with protecting the earth from the Deviants, their misshapen, evil counterparts.

Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, Eternals has an ensemble cast. It has Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Kit Harington plays the role of Dane Whitman.

The film looks suitably epic in the vein of the Avenger movies but also different in terms of tone and style as befits a team that is thousands of years old. This sets it apart from what we have seen in the MCU so far.

It also signals the further expansion of MCU. We know now that the multiverse is a reality in MCU, but Eternals is going to show how big and old the Marvel Universe really is. Now that we have moved beyond just the earth, we are going to explore the reaches of the galaxy and the universe and cosmic characters.

