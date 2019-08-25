Marvel Studios announces Black Panther 2

Marvel Studios on Saturday announced a sequel to critically acclaimed 2017 film Black Panther.

At D23 Expo, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige invited director Ryan Coogler on stage to reveal details about Black Panther 2. However, the director refused to divulge details.

Coogler said the wait for Black Panther 2 is going to be long as he intends to present the best for the audience. “We worked hard on giving you something special. We really wanted it to be right. We are still working on it,” the director added.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

But Kevin Feige persuaded Ryan Coogler to give at least some information to the audience and that’s when he revealed the release date.

Coogler said Black Panther will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.