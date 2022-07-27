scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Marvel Studio taps Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty film, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame, will focus on Kang, Marvel Cinematic Universe's new main villain to be played by Jonathan Majors.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
July 27, 2022 10:31:31 am
Destin Daniel CrettonDestin Daniel Cretton is best known for helming Shang Chi and Just Mercy. (Photo: Destin Daniel/Instagram)

Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed last year’s Marvel hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been roped in by the studio to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The announcement comes days after studio head Kevin Feige announced two new Avengers films, the other being Secret Wars, at the San Diego Comic-Con.

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios will now look to add a writer to the project as meetings are currently underway.

The film, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame, will focus on Kang, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new main villain to be played by Jonathan Majors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Destin Daniel Cretton, also known for films such as Short Term 12 and Just Mercy, has an overall deal with Marvel that he signed post Shang-Chi success. He is also working on a sequel to Shang-Chi.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is slated to be released on May 2, 2025, with Secret Wars arriving on November 7, 2025.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The two Avenger movies will bring down the curtain on Phase 6 of the MCU. The November release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up Phase 4.

Marvel has also confirmed that Bassam Tariq is directing Blade, Julius Onah is directing Captain America: New World Order with Anthony Mackie in the title role, and Jake Schreier is directing Thunderbolts.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

School jobs scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
Live Updates

School jobs scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning

Two BSF men, part of UN peacekeeping team, killed in Congo

Two BSF men, part of UN peacekeeping team, killed in Congo

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
Despite SC order

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan

In a case of 'Cadbury Gems' vs 'James Bond', here's how HC ruled
Trademark dispute

In a case of 'Cadbury Gems' vs 'James Bond', here's how HC ruled

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
Alia: 'Why does having a child have to change my professional life?'

Alia: 'Why does having a child have to change my professional life?'

Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Premium
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress
Delhi Confidential

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kriti sanon birthday
Kriti Sanon turns 32: Meet the fitness freak
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement