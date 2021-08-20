Marvel’s Shang-Chi to release in India on this date in 4 languages

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will officially release in India on September 3 in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has Simu Liu essaying the role of titular China-born superhero. The character will be the first Asian superhero in MCU.

Also called the Master of Kung Fu, he was raised as a master of martial arts by his father. Tony Leung essays the role of the Mandarin, the real one this time, and Shang-Chi’s father, who is the head of Ten Rings terrorist organisation.

Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, and Michelle Yeoh also star. Daniel Cretton has penned the screenplay with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham from a story by himself and Callaham.

The film had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (August 16), which was attended by its cast and crew, along with several celebrities. Select journalists also watched the movie and later, shared their reactions on social media. The reactions are highly positive.

Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub tweeted, “#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you’ve seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect.”

Kristen Acuna from the Insider wrote, “#ShangChi is fantastic. It’s full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu’s name if you don’t already. Marvel has another hit on its hands.” Joseph Deckelmeier added, “3 things. 1. #shangchi has on the best best #MCU origins I’ve seen. 2. The action in #SahangChi is some of the best I’ve seen in the MCU! 3. @SimuLiu is my favorite actor in the #MCU and is welcomed to karaoke with us at any time!”