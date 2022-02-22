Thor’s new blue costume, Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor look from Love and Thunder revealed

Marvel has unveiled the first look at the new toys that are tying into the upcoming film, Thor: Love And Thunder. Much to the excitement of fans, the line will feature a Lego set, that shows Christian Bale’s villain Gorr the God-Butcher, along with several Titan Hero Series figures. We’ll get to see a new look at Thor, who is in a new blue costume. Not just that, there’s Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), as well as figurine for Korg, played by director Taika Waititi.

Taika had earlier described the fourth film in the franchise, as ‘his craziest’ yet. He had said, “Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

He added, “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder.’ I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor plotline playing into the new film is based on the Mighty Thor series, by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. She had told Yahoo that she was training for the film, as well as building muscles. She mentioned that her character is going through cancer treatment, and is also a superhero.

Thor: Love And Thunder will release on July 8.