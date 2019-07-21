Marvel Phase 4 kicks off with Angelina Jolie, The Eternals

Toggle Menu
Angelina Jolie surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday evening along with the cast of the upcoming film The Eternals. The film will release on November 6, 2020.

Angelina Jolie at the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Marvel Studios is kicking off Phase Four with high-wattage star power.

Angelina Jolie surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday evening along with the cast of the upcoming film The Eternals. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says it will hit theaters November 6, 2020.

Jolie was joined on stage by fellow cast members Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Bryan Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek, as well as director Chloe Zhao.

Jolie says she’s already in training and is going to work 10 times harder than she has on any action film before.

Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended this summer with Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame.

Feige also says Endgame will surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing film ever in a few days.

