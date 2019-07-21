Marvel Phase 4 kicks off with Angelina Jolie, The Eternals

Marvel Studios is kicking off Phase Four with high-wattage star power.

Angelina Jolie surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday evening along with the cast of the upcoming film The Eternals. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says it will hit theaters November 6, 2020.

Jolie was joined on stage by fellow cast members Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Bryan Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek, as well as director Chloe Zhao.

Jolie says she’s already in training and is going to work 10 times harder than she has on any action film before.

Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended this summer with Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/inn67bSZiM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Feige also says Endgame will surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing film ever in a few days.