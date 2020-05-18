Marvel news on May 18

Here are the latest updates regarding Marvel and all things related. (Photo: Disney/Marvel) Here are the latest updates regarding Marvel and all things related. (Photo: Disney/Marvel)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has utterly dominated the cinema landscape in the last decade. Just ten years ago, when it was in its infancy, nobody, not even Marvel Studios executives, imagined that it would come to rule Hollywood. And yet, here we are.

The multi-billion-dollar franchise kicked off with Iron Man in 2008 and after a dozen years of its existence, it has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in the history of filmmaking, and all the films have received positive reviews with some like Black Panther becoming one of the most critically acclaimed films ever.

Avengers: Endgame, the conclusion of a major storyline in the MCU, became the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office last year, beating Avatar for the top spot. It had the supervillain Mad Titan Thanos being defeated by Tony Stark and the rest of the Avengers once and for all.

And yet, even with Endgame, paradoxically, this is just a beginning. Despite what the name (and marketing) suggested Avengers: Endgame is far from the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was certainly an end, but not the end.