Follow Us:
Monday, May 18, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Marvel news on May 18

Looking for all the updates related to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)? You are at the right place!

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2020 12:22:49 pm
marvel news Here are the latest updates regarding Marvel and all things related. (Photo: Disney/Marvel)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has utterly dominated the cinema landscape in the last decade. Just ten years ago, when it was in its infancy, nobody, not even Marvel Studios executives, imagined that it would come to rule Hollywood. And yet, here we are.

The multi-billion-dollar franchise kicked off with Iron Man in 2008 and after a dozen years of its existence, it has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in the history of filmmaking, and all the films have received positive reviews with some like Black Panther becoming one of the most critically acclaimed films ever.

Avengers: Endgame, the conclusion of a major storyline in the MCU, became the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office last year, beating Avatar for the top spot. It had the supervillain Mad Titan Thanos being defeated by Tony Stark and the rest of the Avengers once and for all.

And yet, even with Endgame, paradoxically, this is just a beginning. Despite what the name (and marketing) suggested Avengers: Endgame is far from the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was certainly an end, but not the end.

Live Blog

Here are the latest updates about Marvel Cinematic Universe.

12:22 (IST)18 May 2020

Several upcoming movies like The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and so on apart from the impending introduction of X-Men and Fantastic Four in the universe suggest the MCU is going to get a lot bigger than it already was.

Looking for all the updates related to MCU? You are at the right place!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd