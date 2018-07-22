Marvel fans petition Disney to reinstate James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

James Gunn was slated to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. James Gunn was slated to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe have petitioned Disney in thousands, asking for James Gunn to be rehired after the director was fired when his old offensive tweets were brought into light by American conservatives. The petition was started by Chandler Edwards on Change.org after Disney, which owns Marvel Entertainment, announced its decision.

As of writing this, over 35000 people have signed the petition. Disney had released a statement that read, “”The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”

Gunn had apologised after the tweets were highlighted. He said, “Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humour.”

James Gunn directed two Marvel movies, Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, and was slated to direct the third iteration in the franchise, the first draft of whose script he had already written. His tweets between 2008 and 2012 were discovered by a US conservative website in which Gunn appeared to joke about issues like paedophilia, child nudity and rape.

The petition begun with, “I’m smart enough to know this most likely won’t change anything but hopefully, this could get Disney to realize the mistake they made and not do it again in the future.”

“I agree on the point that if people say a bunch of stupid sh** while working for a studio, the studio has full right to fire him over the possible controversy,” it continued. “This situation is very different though as he made these jokes years before he was working for Disney and also the fact that they were jokes. I agree with most, including Gunn himself that the jokes were shitty and un-funny but they were still jokes, it wasn’t an opinion or a statement, it was just a bad attempt at being funny.”

