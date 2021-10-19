Marvel’s Eternals first reviews are in: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek film is off the charts, say critics

Marvel’s latest superhero movie Eternals had a glittering world premiere at Los Angeles on Monday. With the entire cast and crew walking down the red carpet, it was one of the biggest events from Marvel Studios this year.

Directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, Eternals stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Harish Patel, who is also a part of the film, was not seen at the event.

The HYPE is real 🙌 Fans are all dressed up and can’t wait to see who will show up first to the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ #Eternals! pic.twitter.com/9hWImjm3Cv — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021

We will love this cast for eternity 💫 #Eternals pic.twitter.com/yj72glkU33 — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021

A night that’s Eternal 💫 Check out the stars of Marvel Studios’ #Eternals at the World Premiere in Hollywood! Experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets Now: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/MhitLkuo13 — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021

Being touted to be a quantum shift for the MCU, Eternals boasts of one of the most diverse casts we’ve seen in any Marvel movie till date.

At the world premiere, Angelina Jolie arrived with her five kids – Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara. Speaking about the diversity, she told Reuters, “I hope it just starts to normalize what should have been there in the first place. I hope people watch these films in years to come and we don’t even think about it as being diverse, it just becomes what’s normal and what’s right, and what’s appropriate representation of the world we live in.”

Eternals is set to introduce a team of ten new superheroes into the MCU, who’ve lived on Earth and secretly guided humanity for 7,000 years, just that they kept away from human conflicts. While Thena is the cousin of Thanos, the film also features Marvel’s first deaf character in Makkari.

Chloe Zhao, who won an Oscar each for best director and best picture for the film Nomadland earlier this year also told Reuters, “It’s got a different tone, visually it’s going to be quite different. Obviously the cast is huge and it spans 7,000 years so it’s really an epic story. One of the themes of the film is connection, connection to one another, connection to earth. I hope that resonates with people in some way.”

The first reviews for Eternals are also coming in. While Fandango’s Erik Davis called the film as “spectacularly weird and rich,” Aaron Couch from Hollywood Reporter described it as “the most different of any of Marvel’s films.”

There’s A LOT of story to devour in #Eternals (it spans thousands of years!), but Zhao does a good job balancing it all. Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry & Kumail Nanjiani were my favs, but everyone is good & they all have fascinating powers. Some truly great character moments, too pic.twitter.com/ZUDBGfHeXq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

#Eternals , wow! A lot to unpack. If Marvel movies are a Venn diagram — variations within that overlap — this movie is off the charts. Hands down the most different of any of their films. — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity. pic.twitter.com/MjZ2VheJ56 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 19, 2021

Aside from a few dazzling moments & a wonderfully diverse cast, ETERNALS disappointed me. The story is an expository convoluted mess as it jumps through time & multiple continents with an uneven tone. Ramin Djawadi’s score soars but Chloé Zhao’s distinctive style is sadly absent. pic.twitter.com/OXcTw2OYJr — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) October 19, 2021

For Courtney Howard from Variety, Eternals’ cinematography turns the spotlight on the “characters’ humanity.”

Slashfilm.com’s Peter Sciretta called Eternals “dense” on the lines of a DC film. “#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever. I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts,” he tweeted.

Scott Mendelson from Forbes opined that Eternals “flirts with being just a superhero movie.” He added that “at its best, it almost plays like Marvel playing in the DCEU sandbox but coasting on comparatively generic superhero archetypes.”

Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

My favorite part of Marvel movies is how they consistently manage to find new ways to tell their stories. #eternals is beautifully shot & looks very different than previous MCU films. Story surprised me with some of the twists & turns. The 2 after the credits scenes are 👏👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/XUgxkBngeX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2021

Nora Dominick from Buzz Feed pointed out how every character gets their chance to shine. “Everyone will have their own personal favorites. I left just needing more of Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan. What powerhouse performances.” She asserted that the visuals created by Chloé Zhao and an ensemble filled with actors that feel “destined for the MCU”, Eternals is unlike any other Marvel movie. “So many great twists and the chemistry of the cast really make this movie one to watch,” she added in her tweet.

Eternals will arrive on theatres on November 5.