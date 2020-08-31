Marvel’s emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman will leave you teary-eyed

Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios has paid tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman with a video that is certain to make you emotional. The video consists of interviews of his Black Panther co-stars and colleagues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios shared the video with the caption, “You will always be our King.”

In the video, Kevin Feige, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson among others talk about Chadwick Boseman.

You will always be our King. pic.twitter.com/6yfKb913rI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2020

It is clear by looking at these people talking in glowing terms about Chadwick that the actor was an incredibly loved man, not just for his performances, but also for his kindness, empathy and sensitivity.

Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. Apparently, he was suffering from cancer while he was filming Black Panther and the last two Avengers movies.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman’s final post is most-liked tweet ever

Apart from his performance in Black Panther and other MCU movies as T’Challa or Black Panther, he also memorably played Jackie Robinson in 42, an American soldier called Norman in Da 5 Bloods, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, James Brown in Get on Up, and so on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd