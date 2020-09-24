Marvel delays release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and Eternals

Black Widow will now be released on May 7, 2021. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The wait for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie just got even longer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has delayed several upcoming projects including the three upcoming MCU films: Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Black Widow, which was first supposed to come out in summer this year and was delayed to November, will now be released on May 7, 2021.

Eternals, which was going to be released in November 2020 originally, will now hit theaters on November on 5, 2021.

Finally, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to be released on July 9, 2021. It was earlier hitting theaters on May 7, 2021, the date on which Black Widow will now release.

Black Widow is based on the only female superhero in the old guard of the Avengers. Since, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow is now deceased after her sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, this film is set in the past. Specifically, it is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, in which she finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

Eternals is a multi-starrer that would explore the titular alien immortals who have stood in opposition to Deviants like Thanos (at least in the comics) for millions of years. The film, directed by Chloé Zhao and written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington.



With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the China-born superhero Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also called the Master of Kung Fu, he was raised as a master of martial arts by his father. While Simu Liu is essaying the main role in this Destin Daniel Cretton directorial, Tony Leung is playing the role of the Mandarin, who is the head of Ten Rings terrorist organization.

Additionally, Disney is also postponing Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story from December 18 this year to December 10, 2021, with Death on the Nile occupying the slot of Spielberg’s film on December 18.

Pixar’s Soul and Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy are keeping their November 20 and December 11 release dates for now. The King’s Man has been brought up from February 26, 2021, to February 12, 2021.

