Marvel-DC crossover in the works? Here’s what Kevin Feige has to say

For fans of the superhero genre, imagining a cinematic universe where Marvel and DC heroes exist in the same space would be no less than a festival and there is a possibility that this might happen soon. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently opened up about a potential crossover between Marvel and DC in films. Although the two comic-book giants have collaborated several times in print, they are yet to do so in cinema.

Feige was asked about the same by Comicbook.com. He replied, “Well, look, my standard answer to things are ‘never say never.’ I never thought we’d get this far. James (Gunn) has not brought that up, James is deep in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will begin filming before the end of this year. Having finished the spectacular The Suicide Squad and selling that movie, he’s well underway of prep on Guardians 3.”

There is precedent in comics for a crossover. For instance, in 1996, a comic series called DC vs. Marvel was unveiled. It had each company’s greatest superheroes fighting each other’s rough equivalent. Interestingly, the results were determined by fan vote. For instance, Superman beat Hulk because most fans voted for the former.

Another limited series called JLA/Avengers ran from September 2003 to March 2004. The superheroes of Justice League of America and Avengers were pitted into battle by the Grandmaster (yes, the same character that Jeff Goldblum played in Thor: Ragnarok) and Krona, a universe-destroying DC character which can be said to be Grandmaster’s DC equivalent.

There is also a dedicated imprint called Amalgam Comics that, as the name suggests, brought the characters of two universes together.

Having Justice League and Avengers in a single cinematic universe would be many a comic-book nerd’s dream come true. Whether that would actually happen is, of course, the big question.