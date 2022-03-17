Marvel unveils unseen BTS footage of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire bonding on Spider-Man No Way Home

To mark the home video release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel has been releasing several fun featurettes online. On Wednesday, fans were treated to a quick gag reel, which showed the behind-the-scenes shenanigans that took place on the blockbuster superhero movie.

No Way Home, which was released in theatres in December, has broken every pandemic era record, and has performed perhaps as well as it would have under normal circumstances. The film has made nearly $1.9 billion worldwide, and is currently the third-highest grossing film ever in the United States.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film united three generations of Spider-Man actors, and concluded with a team-up that involved not just Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man, but also the versions of the character played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The new gag reel includes footage of Holland dangling upside-down from a harness, and breaking into laughter. It also includes footage of Garfield and Maguire bonding on set. In one moment, Garfield sneaks up behind Maguire and gives him a warm hug in the middle of a shot, and in another, they stare at each other intensely before Garfield breaks character. “It is weird staring at you for that long,” Maguire laughs.

Another video showed Holland and his co-stars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon watching their old audition footage for Spider-Man: Homecoming. While everyone had a ball making fun of Holland and Batalon’s auditions, they were all impressed by how poised and professional Zendaya appeared to be in hers.

The trio have now appeared in three solo Spider-Man films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and are expected to reprise their roles in future projects. Sony, the studio that owns the rights to the characters, is also in the process of creating its own parallel universe of movies, which will overlap with the MCU, as we saw in the post credits sequences of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and No Way Home.

“I had butterflies in those meetings with Tobey and Andrew, hoping that they would sign up,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a third video, titled ‘Getting the Spiders Together’, which showed more footage of the scenes featuring the three stars on set. A fourth video showed how they recreated a popular meme, in which three Spider-Men point fingers at each other in confusion.