Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Marvel boss Kevin Feige teases fourth instalment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series: ‘We have big ideas…’

In an interview, Kevin Feige revealed that writers are putting the ideas and story of Spider-Man 4 from pen to paper.

Kevin Feige and Tom HollandTom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home emerged as the most successful movie among Spider-Man films led by Kevin Feige's Marvel team. (Photos: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File, Sony Pictures)

Fans of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man can rejoice as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that a fourth Spider-Man movie is now being written. Feige made the revelation in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. “All I will say is that we have the story… We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” Feige said about Holland’s anticipated Spider-Man return.

Marvel had one of its biggest hits ever with Holland’s third-outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became the first pandemic release to gross over $1 billion worldwide. It ultimately finished with over $1.9 billion.

It remains to be seen whether Holland will reunite with Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Both actors have expressed interest in reprising their roles in a new Spider-Man film, reported Variety.

Feige also confirmed to EW that Deadpool 3 will be the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie will team franchise mainstay Ryan Reynolds with Emma Corrin and Hugh Jackman, reprising his X-Men role of Wolverine.

“That’s our first R-rated film… To have Hugh come back is incredible,” Feige said. He was an associate producer on Jackman’s original X-Men film in 2000, so having the actor return as Wolverine and debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a “very full circle” for him.

In the EW interview, Feige also confirmed that Marvel’s Blade film, starring Mahershala Ali, will be shot this year. When original director Bassam Tariq left the project in September 2022, production on Blade hit a snag. Later, Yann Demange took over as director of the vampire tentpole, as per Variety.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:28 IST
