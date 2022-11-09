scorecardresearch
Marvel boss Kevin Feige says Black Panther Wakanda Forever ‘most important movie we’ve ever made’

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in cinemas on November 11. 

black pantherA still from Black Panther.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was recently premiered for film critics abroad, and the superhero film has largely opened to positive reviews, with review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes giving it 87 per cent.

The critical consensus read, “A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.”

In a recent featurette interview, Marvel boss Kevin Feige opened up about the making of the film and called it ‘the most important movie we have ever made.’ “All of us very much believe that this feels like the most important movie we’ve ever made. That is what every crew member focused on every day, and none more so than Ryan Coogler at the helm of it all,” Kevin mentioned.

Part one of Black Panther had done astounding business, besides winning critics’ hearts. The movie, made on an estimated budget of 200 million dollars, had earned a jaw-dropping figure of over one billion dollars at the box office. The film had starred Chadwick Boseman in the lead role. Part two is said to pay a moving tribute to the late actor who passed away in 2020 after a long, quiet battle with cancer.

Earlier, Kevin had opened up to Empire magazine about why they had not recast Chadwick’s T’Challa, and said, “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in cinemas on November 11.

