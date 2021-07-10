scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Must Read

Marvel’s Black Widow kicks off with pandemic-best 40 mn dollars at North American box office

Black Widow, which brings back Scarlett Johansson, is the first MCU film after 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2021 9:30:26 pm
Black Widow, scarlett johnasson, florence pughBlack Widow is expected to earn 90 million dollars over the opening weekend. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios has bounced back in theatres in style with the latest release Black Widow debuting in North America with nearly 40 million dollar opening as per Forbes. The sum, which is exactly 39.5 million dollars, also includes collections from Thursday previews.

It is expected to earn 90 million dollars over the opening weekend, by far the highest since the pandemic hit.

Black Widow, which brings back Scarlett Johansson, is the first MCU film after 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Black Widow has received positive reviews. It has scored 80 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Black Widow’s deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that’s rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

Also Read |Black Widow releases: Why MCU film is not available on Disney+ Hotstar in India

Black Widow, whose real name is Natasha Romanoff, was a Russian spy who defected to the US side by joining S.H.I.E.L.D and later, the Avengers. The movie explores her dark past and her first family.

The film not only gives the OG Avenger a send-off, it also sets up MCU’s future as per Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. He had said in a recently released featurette, “We’ve been waiting to tell the story of Natasha Romanoff for years. It was one of the great post-Infinity saga opportunities. How to evolve into Phase Four.”

In most countries, the film released on July 9. In the US and a few other countries it also simultaneously released on Disney+’s Premier Access service, and can be watched for a cost of 30 dollars.

There is no word on India release date yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

john abraham, ananya panday, esha gupta
Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, Ananya Panday: 8 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 10: Latest News

Advertisement