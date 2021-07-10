Marvel’s Black Widow kicks off with pandemic-best 40 mn dollars at North American box office

Black Widow is expected to earn 90 million dollars over the opening weekend. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios has bounced back in theatres in style with the latest release Black Widow debuting in North America with nearly 40 million dollar opening as per Forbes. The sum, which is exactly 39.5 million dollars, also includes collections from Thursday previews.

It is expected to earn 90 million dollars over the opening weekend, by far the highest since the pandemic hit.

Black Widow, which brings back Scarlett Johansson, is the first MCU film after 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Black Widow has received positive reviews. It has scored 80 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Black Widow’s deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that’s rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.”

Directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

Black Widow, whose real name is Natasha Romanoff, was a Russian spy who defected to the US side by joining S.H.I.E.L.D and later, the Avengers. The movie explores her dark past and her first family.

The film not only gives the OG Avenger a send-off, it also sets up MCU’s future as per Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. He had said in a recently released featurette, “We’ve been waiting to tell the story of Natasha Romanoff for years. It was one of the great post-Infinity saga opportunities. How to evolve into Phase Four.”

In most countries, the film released on July 9. In the US and a few other countries it also simultaneously released on Disney+’s Premier Access service, and can be watched for a cost of 30 dollars.

There is no word on India release date yet.