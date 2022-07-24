scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Marvel announces two more Avengers films at San Diego Comic Con; Phase 4 and 5 plans revealed

Marvel Studios unleashed a wave of announcements at the San Diego Comic Con, which included the release dates of Captain America 4, two new Avengers films, as well as the trailers of Black Panther Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk.

July 24, 2022 9:57:18 am
new avengers moviesCheck out all the announcements that Marvel made at San Diego Comic Con 2022.

There might have been criticism about the recent slew of Marvel projects, but the studio is far, far from done. At the San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Studios unveiled plans for Phase 4 and Phase 5 proving that they’re not going anywhere, so their haters can take a backseat. There’s a lot to look forward to in the next few years, starting with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Loki Season 2 and wait for it…two new Avengers films!

The end of Marvel’s Phase 4 and Captain America 4 announced

Phase 4 began with the immensely complex WandaVision and brought forth several new heroes to the MCU—some tasted success, while others didn’t find their footing (Looking at you, Eternals). Nevertheless, the somewhat rocky Phase 4 is coming to an end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is releasing in November 2022. Captain America 4, titled Captain America 4: New World Order has been announced, with Anthony Mackie taking on the shield. The film will release on May 3, 2024.

Echo, Loki Season 2 and Ironheart

2023 is a busy year. Apart from The Marvels releasing on July 23, there’s more to come. The original Marvel series Echo, which featured in Hawkeye, will release in the summer of 2023. Meanwhile, Loki Season 2 will release around the same time and Ironheart will follow in the fall of the same year. Ironheart follows the story of Riri Williams, who is played by Dominique Thorne, and Agatha: Coven Of Chaos will release in winter. Blade will release on November 3 2023.

The She-Hulk trailer 

In the middle of this flood of announcements, the She-Hulk trailer was released.

Daredevil, Thunderbolts release dates

For those who have been ardently waiting for updates on Daredevil, there’s good news. Daredevil: Born Again will release in the spring of 2024 with Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent d’Onofrio will return as Kingpin. Thunderbolts will release on July 26, 2024. Meanwhile, Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania releases on Feb 17, 2023.

The final Guardians Of The Galaxy film

It’s time for an emotional goodbye to the Guardians. In the new trailer, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) continues to be oblivious of the life that she had lived with inter-galactic heroes and Chris Pratt’s Starlord is rather cut up about it. We’ll even get a Rocket origins story and new Guardian suits. The film hits theatres on May 5, 2023.

Two Avengers films and Fantastic Four

Take your time to recover, because there’s clearly more. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is releasing on May 2, 2025. Avengers: Secret Wars is releasing on November 7, 2025. In the middle, we’ll see another attempt at Fantastic Four, which is arriving on November 8, 2024.

Black Panther Wakanda: Forever trailer

SDCC also saw the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, which promises to pay an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of T’Challa. Boseman passed away in 2020.

Marvel has also got Phase 6 planned as well as the Multiverse Saga, which encapsulates Phase 4, Phase 5 and Phase 6.

So Marvel fans, you’re going to be busy for the next couple of years!

