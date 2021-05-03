Marvel announces release dates of Phase 4 titles, shares first look of Eternals

Marvel Studios on Monday announced release dates and titles of its Phase Four movies. The studio shared a three-minute sneak peek into all the excitement that awaits its fans in the coming months and years.

While some of the projects and footage had been teased previously, in the clip, we get a first look at MCU’s highly anticipated movie Eternals, which brings together stars like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani.

The Eternals’ sneak peek features Hayek on a horseback wearing what could only be termed as traditional cowgirl clothes. We also see Jolie drawing a sword. All this high-tension drama was preceded by footage of Avengers: Endgame. What made the video extra special was the fact that Marvel took care to also make the audience feel they are a part of the big MCU family by adding their reaction to some bits of Avengers: Endgame.

Here are all the titles and release dates which were announced:

Black Widow: July 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 2021

Eternals: October 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home: December 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 2022

Thor Love and Thunder: May 2022

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: July 2022

The Marvels: November 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: February 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: May 2023