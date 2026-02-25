Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short, 42, dies at Los Angeles home

Actor and comedian Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Hartley Short was found dead at her home in the Hollywood Hills on Monday evening. She was 42.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world,” the statement from the Only Murders in the Building star’s family read.

According to the Los Angeles Times report, emergency responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to her residence around 6 p.m. Paramedics declared her dead shortly after arriving.

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

About Katherine Hartley Short

Katherine, a social worker based in Los Angeles, had largely stayed away from the public spotlight despite her father’s celebrated career. She was one of three children adopted by Martin Short and his late wife, actor Nancy Dolman.

Katherine earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006, followed by a master’s in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010. She later ran her own private practice as a licensed clinical social worker and also worked part-time at Amae Health, a psychiatry-led outpatient clinic.

Martin Short and Nancy Dolman got married in 1980 and went on to adopt Katherine and her younger brothers, Henry and Oliver. Dolman died of ovarian cancer in 2010 at the age of 58, after nearly 30 years of marriage.

When Martin Short spoke about losing his wife

In past interviews, Short has spoken openly about the personal tragedies he endured early in life, losing his older brother in an accident at 12, followed by the deaths of both his parents by the time he was 20 and her wife’s death to cancer.

In a January 2019 interview with AARP The Magazine, the actor spoke about life after losing his wife. “She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It’s ‘Hey Nan,’ you know? I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them. The idea that it just ends, and don’t speak of them — that’s wrong….to me, she’s still here,” he said.

Martin on losing his parents at 20

He once told The Hollywood Reporter that surviving such losses helped him develop resilience in both life and performance.

“At 20, I knew things about life and death and tragedy and loss that none of my friends knew about. I don’t know why this didn’t screw me up. The only thing I can think of is that this kind of life stress either empowers you or defeats you.”

“But I think that by surviving all that and continuing on, I developed muscles to handle the disappointments in life. And I do think, in a weird way, it did make me braver as a performer, braver onstage. I’d try something, and if some people didn’t like it, I didn’t care because I didn’t know them. I was never doing this for the admiration of strangers. I was doing this to make my siblings and my friends laugh,” he said.

Short is currently touring with longtime friend, collaborator and Only Murders in the Building co-actor Steve Martin.