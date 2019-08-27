Martin Scorsese to receive SBIFF’s 14th Annual Kirk Douglas Award

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese will be honoured with the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

The director will be presented with the award on November 14 at a Black Tie dinner at the Ritz Carlton Bacara.

The proceeds from the gala dinner will benefit SBIFF’s free year-round educational programs.

Scorsese will become the second full-time director to receive the award, after Quentin Tarantino in 2009.

In a statement to Variety, Douglas said, “Martin Scorsese is a brilliant filmmaker. He has made countless unforgettable films and is a true cinematic treasure. I am honoured and grateful that he will receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award.”

The annual Kirk Douglas Award is given to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both.

Past honourees are Hugh Jackman, Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Ed Harris, John Travolta.

Scorsese is currently looking forward to the release of his much-anticipated film The Irishman, which features Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

The 35th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from January 15 to 25, 2020.