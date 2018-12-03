Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro’s The Irishman to be released theatrically by Netflix

Veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has said his next collaboration with Martin Scorsese, The Irishman, will also see a theatrical release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be released by Netflix.

Scorsese is the latest “prestige” filmmaker that the streaming giant has scored after names like Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) and Coen Brothers (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs). Guillermo del Toro, who won big at last year’s Oscars with fantasy-romance The Shape of Water is making a Pinocchio film with Netflix.

“We’ve talked about it with Netflix. They are going to do a presentation of our film the way it should be, in a theatre, in certain venues, the best theatrical venues there can be,” De Niro said.

He added, “How they resolve it is, in the beginning, they will show it on the big screen — we’re talking about big venues where it would play, where it should play, and what happens after that, I’m not sure.”

Scorsese had troubles getting his movie financed before Netflix agreed for a deal. The Irishman is said to have a 140 million dollar budget, and is reportedly the most expensive movie made by Scorsese. Much of the budget, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will go to visual effects and Industrial Light Magic, the premiere visual effect studio owned by Disney through Lucasfilm.

The plot of the movie requires de-aging technology that Disney’s Marvel movies have used to considerable effect. “Marty wanted to do this as best as it has been done to this point to make us look younger,” said De Niro.