Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Martin Scorsese on obsession with box office numbers: ‘It’s kind of repulsive’

Martin Scorsese says the focus on a film’s box-office numbers, cost and the opening weekend is ‘kind of repulsive’.

Martin ScorseseMartin Scorsese recently attended the New York Film Festival. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Director Martin Scorsese on Wednesday took the stage at the New York Film Festival and spoke about how the emphasis now is only on the film’s box office numbers, cost, and the opening weekend.

The filmmaker started off by saying, “Cinema is devalued, demeaned, belittled from all sides, not necessarily the business side but certainly the art.”

He continued, “Since the ’80s, there’s been a focus on numbers. It’s kind of repulsive. The cost of a movie is one thing. Understand that a film costs a certain amount, they expect to at least get the amount back, plus, again. The emphasis is now on numbers, cost, the opening weekend, how much it made in the U.S.A., how much it made in England, how much it made in Asia, how much it made in the entire world, how many viewers it got.”

Scorsese concluded by saying, “As a filmmaker, and as a person who can’t imagine life without cinema, I always find it really insulting. I’ve always known that such considerations have no place at the New York Film Festival, and here’s the key also with this: There are no awards here. You don’t have to compete. You just have to love cinema here.”

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon will release in 2023.

