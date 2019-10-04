Martin Scorsese: Marvel movies are not cinema

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has said that he believes the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are actually not cinema. He also said according to him they resemble theme parks.

Advertising

Scorsese told Empire, “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.”

He added, “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Scorsese, whose Netflix film The Irishman arrives on the streaming service on November 27, is not the only great filmmaker to speak about the Marvel movies.

Advertising

In August last year, the Titanic and James Cameron director evoked the wrath of MCU fans by telling IndieWire, “I’m hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

Scorsese’s The Irishman, which reunites the director with longtime collaborator Robert De Niro, has received critical acclaim. It has scored a perfect 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “An epic gangster drama that earns its extended runtime, The Irishman finds Martin Scorsese revisiting familiar themes to poignant, funny, and profound effect.”