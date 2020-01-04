Martin Scorsese has seen parts of Joker

Martin Scorsese had previously said that he considered getting involved with Joker for four years but ultimately decided to pass it on due to some personal reasons. (Philip Montgomery/The New York Times) Martin Scorsese had previously said that he considered getting involved with Joker for four years but ultimately decided to pass it on due to some personal reasons. (Philip Montgomery/The New York Times)

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese says he has seen some “clips” of Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker and that is okay. Scorsese, who made headlines last year after criticising Marvel movies, was rumoured to be attached to the film during the nascent stages of its development.

It was reported in 2017 that Scorsese was set to produce the film, which was described as a character study of The Joker, the most notorious villain in DC Comics and archenemy of superhero Batman.

But it was Todd Phillips who finally directed the film, receiving an overwhelming response from both the fans and the critics. Many noted that the movie paid an homage to Scorsese’s The King of Comedy and Taxi Driver.

The veteran filmmaker was asked about the film during an interview with The New York Times and whether he has seen it.

“I saw clips of it. I know it. So it’s like, why do I need to? I get it. It’s fine,” Scorsese said about the movie.

The director had previously said that he considered getting involved with Joker for four years but ultimately decided to pass it on due to some personal reasons.

“I thought about it a lot over the last four years and decided I did not have the time for it. Todd told me, ‘Marty, this is yours,’ and (I said), ‘I don”t know if I want to.’ For personal reasons, I didn”t want to get involved, but I know the script very well. It has a real energy and Joaquin. You have remarkable work,” Scorsese told BBC.

