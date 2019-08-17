Martin Freeman confirms Black Panther 2 return

Marvel Studios may not have made any formal announcements about Black Panther sequel, but actor Martin Freeman has confirmed his involvement in the project.

Freeman, who played CIA Agent Everett Ross in the Chadwick Boseman-fronted 2018 film, said he is not sure when the much-anticipated sequel will get into production.

“As far as I know, I will be (returning). As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know,” Freeman told Collider when asked about his return to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther 2 was not announced during Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con, but Ryan Coogler is expected to return as the director of the new film.

Feige, however, later on hinted that a Black Panther movie can be a part of the studio’s fifth phase.

Apart from being a global blockbuster with 1.3 billion dollars worldwide, Black Panther also became the first Marvel superhero film to earn a best picture Oscar nod.