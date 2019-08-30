Marlon Brando confronted Michael Jackson on child abuse allegations

Acting legend Marlon Brando spoke to Michael Jackson about child abuse allegations and he revealed the music icon was “frightened” to give an answer to him.

Brando was grilled by prosecutors in an interview during Jackson’s 1994 trial and recounted an exchange with the musician at his Neverland Ranch, reported New York Post.

The conversation will be a part of the final episode of podcast Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson.

One of the creater-producer of the podcast, Brandon Ogborn, obtained a transcript of Brando’s statement and verified its authenticity with Los Angeles Superior Court judge Lauren Weis.

“I had asked him if he was a virgin and he just sort of laughed and giggled and he called me Brando. He said, ‘Oh, Brando.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you do for sex?’ And he was acting fussy and embarrassed,” The Godfather star said in the interview.

The actor said he went on to grill Jackson about the allegations of child abuse against him, after which the singer began to cry and admitted to hating his father.

“With this mode of behaviour that’s been going on, I think it’s pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids. My impression was that he didn’t want to answer because he was frightened to answer me,” Brando added.

The actor’s son Miko was working for Jackson at his ranch at the time of the conversation.