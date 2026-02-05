A YouTuber’s $3M horror movie just outearned Melania Trump’s $75M documentary 3-to-1

Melania, the documentary about US First Lady Melania Trump, is finally out for the world to see, but it is having a hard time at the box office. The makers of the film, Amazon MGM, have claimed that the film has earned $7 million on its opening weekend, but the scathing reviews tell a different story. Amid all this, a dark horse has emerged and has added to Melania’s box office problems, and that dark horse is Mark Fischbach’s horror film, Iron Lung.

Mark, better known by his YouTube username Markiplier, is a star of the platform who has amassed over 38.2 million subscribers. His independently funded film earned a whopping $18.19 million at the box office during its opening weekend. The film has been made on a reported budget of $3 million, which means that he has already earned 6 times his investment. The film even made it to the number one spot in the US and battled it out with Sam Raimi’s film Send Help.