Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs join Scoob’s voice cast

In Scoob, directed by Tony Cervone, Mark Wahlberg will play the Blue Falcon, a superhero from the Hanna-Barbera canon who teams with Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang to fight against one of his arch-enemies, Mr Hyde. Jason Isaacs will play Dick Dastardly, who is reported to be the main villain in Scoob.

Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs have boarded the voice cast of Warner Bros’ upcoming animated Scooby-Doo movie Scoob. (Source: Jason Issacs/Instagram)

Ken Jeong is voicing, Blue Falcon’s right hand Dynomutt, reported Deadline.

The film’s voice cast also features Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Will Forte (Shaggy), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo) and Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Skyes).

Kelly Freemon Craig and Matt Lieberman have penned the screenplay.

Allison Abbate, Pam Coats, Charles Roven and Richard Suckle are producers, with Chris Columbus and Andy Horwitz serving as executive producers.

