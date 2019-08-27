Mark Wahlberg, Baltasar Kormakur to reteam for Arthur adaptation

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg and filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur are set to reunite for an adaptation the 2017 true story Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home.

Advertising

The duo have previously worked together on 2013’s comedy drama 2 Guns and 2012’s Contraband.

The original book was penned by Mikael Lindnord, the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team, and followed Lindnord and the wounded stray dog he met during a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungle. At the end of the race he decided to adopt the dog and brought him back to Sweden.

According to Variety, Wahlberg will portray Lindnord. He will also executive produce the untitled Paramount Players project.

Michael Brandt has adapted the script.

The team is planning to shoot the film in the first half of 2020.