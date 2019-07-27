Mark Wahlberg to play the lead role in Arthur the King

Actor Mark Mark Wahlberg is set to star in Paramount Players true-life canine adventure story Arthur the King.

The film is based Mikael Lindnord’s 2017 book Arthur: The Dog who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home. Michael Brandt, the scribe of 3:10 to Yuma, has adapted the script, reported Variety.

Wahlberg, 48, will portray Lindnord, the Swedish adventure racer who won the hearts of millions when he and his team adopted Arthur, a badly wounded but big-hearted stray dog who tagged along with them during an epic endurance race in Ecuador.

The studio is yet to announce a director for the film.

Mark Canton and Tucker Tooley are producing the project alongside Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley.

Brandt and Lindnord are also serving as executive producers along with Dorothy Canton.