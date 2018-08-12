Mark Wahlberg on board with Oscars’ popular film category

Mark Wahlberg spoke about the new award category of Academy Awards at the premiere of his new film Mile 22. Mark Wahlberg spoke about the new award category of Academy Awards at the premiere of his new film Mile 22.

Actor Mark Wahlberg has defended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to include a new category for outstanding achievement in popular film. The new award category will likely help the major box office draws that fail to get nominated or awarded in the main category.

While the new award has already attracted plenty of detractors in Hollywood, the 47-year-old actor believes it is a good thing. “Maybe if they’d had the category before, we’d have won a couple of them,” Wahlberg told Variety at the premiere of his new film Mile 22.

“We’ve had some really commercially successful films that we think certainly warranted that kind of notoriety. We make films that we want people to enjoy and if we get those kinds of accolades, fantastic. If not, we make the movies for audiences to enjoy,” he added.

“There are a lot of great films out there that happen to be very popular and haven’t been recognized that probably deserve the recognition”, he further said.

While, Ronda Rousey, who plays a cold-eyed CIA agent in Mile 22 is also on board for the Academy Awards. The actor said, “Finally, I’m in the running for an Academy Award. I’m gunning for the outstanding achievement in popular film [award]. You heard it now. Vote for me.”

