scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Most read

Mark Rylance boards Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All

Mark Rylance, who won an Oscar for Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, most recently starred in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 27, 2021 1:00:51 pm
Actor Mark RylanceMark Rylance in a scene from Bridge of Spies movie. (Photo: Twitter/BridgeofSpies)

Oscar winner Mark Rylance will feature alongside Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming feature Bones & All. Waves star Taylor Russell will play the lead role in the coming-of-age horror movie, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave Kajganich has adapted the screenplay.

It follows Maren Yearly (Russell) on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The details of Chalamet and Rylance’s characters have been kept under wraps.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The project, which does not yet have a distributor, is currently in production.

Rylance, who won an Oscar for Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies, most recently starred in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. His upcoming movies include Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and Terence Malick’s The Way of the Wind.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

AbRam Khan turns eight, See 25 photos of SRK-Gauri Khan son
On Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam’s birthday, 23 photos from their family album

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x