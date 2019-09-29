Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya and others hail Spider-Man’s return to MCU

Spider-Man’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has prompted positive reactions from celebrities, including Tom Holland’s fellow MCU actors. It was announced on Friday that Marvel Studios and Sony had patched up the deal to share the wall crawler for their co-productions.

Soon after the announcement, Holland had posted a clip on Instagram showing Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in The Wolf of Wall Street saying, “I’m not leaving.” Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya and even Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson congratulated the actor in the comments.

Ruffalo, who plays the role of Bruce Banner/Hulk in MCU, wrote, “Back in a snap! Had a feeling we would see you again 💚.”

“F***. Yes,” wrote Dwayne Johnson.

Zendaya posted a GIF of Spider-Man dancing from her Twitter handle.

Sony, the studio that owns Spidey’s film rights, and Marvel Studios had parted ways last month after disagreements over the Spider-Man deal.

Tom Holland was first seen as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He reprised the role in his first standalone Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Far From Home ended with Spidey’s identity coming out in the public thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson also made a surprising appearance as an alt-right commentator.

Spider-Man 3 will release on July 16, 2021.