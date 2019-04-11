Toggle Menu
Mark Ruffalo shot five endings for Avengers Endgamehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/mark-ruffalo-shot-five-endings-avengers-endgame-5670833/

Mark Ruffalo shot five endings for Avengers Endgame

Mark Ruffalo, who portrays Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said he shot for five endings for Avengers: Endgame and in one of them, Chris Evans' character Steve Rogers/Captain America is getting married.

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans in Avengers Endgame
Avengers: Endgame opens worldwide on April 26.(Photo: Mark Ruffalo/Instagram)

The makers of Avengers: Endgame had to work extra hard to ensure that the film’s plot remains a secret, which also involved getting actor Mark Ruffalo to shoot five different endings for the film.

Ruffalo, who had infamously spilled the beans about the ending of Infinity War during the press tour last year, revealed that out of the five endings, many involved dummy scenes.

“I shot, like, five different endings to this movie. I didn’t even get a whole script to this movie. And I don’t know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it,” he told E!News in an interview alongside his co-stars Chris Evans and Karen Gillan.

Ruffalo, who portrays Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said in one of the dummy scene, Evans’ character Steve Rogers/Captain America is getting married.

Advertising

Knowing Ruffalo’s past record at maintaining secrets, Evans called the actor a “real liability”.

When Ruffalo asked why, he responded, “Because you have zero cred (credibility). You have earned no trust in the Marvel universe. You, like, leak like a bodily function.”

Avengers: Endgame opens worldwide on April 26.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sasikumar takes the action-adventure route
2 Seenu Ramasamy’s next is with Arulnithi
3 Peter Dinklage correctly guessed Tyrion Lannister's fate in Game of Thrones season 8