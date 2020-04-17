Mark Ruffalo’s idea of a Hulk movie is intriguing

Mark Ruffalo has ideas for a Hulk movie. Mark Ruffalo has ideas for a Hulk movie.

Not just the fans, even Mark Ruffalo wants a Hulk standalone movie quite badly. Ruffalo’s green rage monster has so far appeared in supporting roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and despite the popularity of the character and praise for the actor’s performance, he has not yet been able to score a standalone movie.

The closest he came to his own movie was 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, in which he teamed up with Thor to defeat the latter’s sister Hela.

The last actor who was seen in the role was Edward Norton, who played Bruce Banner and his alter-ego in the 2008 MCU movie The Incredible Hulk. Norton, however, did not reprise the role in the 2012 movie The Avengers. Mark Ruffalo has played the role since. He also has an idea for a standalone Hulk movie.

Ruffalo told Variety, “There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting. We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

It is an interesting idea. For one, I would love to know how the Hulk ended up on Sakaar under the control of Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster. Also, how did he turn into Professor Hulk, the mild-mannered amalgam of Hulk and Bruce Banner with the latter’s mind but with the former’s strength?

The actor also informed the magazine as to when he will reprise the role. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] ‘She–Hulk.’ If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

Mark Ruffalo was last seen in the legal thriller Dark Waters (2019). He will next be seen in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True.

