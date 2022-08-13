Mark Ruffalo defends excessive Marvel content, takes a dig on Star Wars: ‘You get the same version…’

Updated: August 13, 2022 8:25:59 pm
Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps expanding with new films and series every year. In 2022, we have already seen Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness and Thor Love and Thunder, apart from their shows – Moon Knight, Ms Marvel, and the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. With a lot of Marvel content coming out this year, Mark Ruffalo was asked if he worries about ‘Marvel-fatigue’, where the audience might get tired of MCU.
In an interview with Metro, Ruffalo said, “It’s not something I worry about. I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along.”
The Hulk actor also defended Marvel by saying that the studio allows creators to have the freedom to make content with their unique touch. “The thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material,” he said.
He further compared MCU and the Star Wars franchise and said how Marvel is not as monotonous as the latter. “Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material. If you watch a Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time. It might have a little bit of humour. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling even within the Marvel Universe,” he said.

Mark Ruffalo is currently reprising his role as Bruce Banner/ Hulk in the upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is set to be released on Disney+Hotstar. The series stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, a cousin of Bruce Banner, who gets cross-contaminated by his blood.
