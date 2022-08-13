scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Mark Ruffalo defends excessive Marvel content, takes a dig on Star Wars: ‘You get the same version…’

Defending Marvel's long list of content, Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in Marvel cinematic universe, says Marvel lets filmmakers be unique

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 13, 2022 8:25:59 pm
Mark Ruffalo on too much of Marvel (Image: Instagram/ Mark Ruffalo)Mark Ruffalo on too much of Marvel (Image: Instagram/ Mark Ruffalo)

Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps expanding with new films and series every year. In 2022, we have already seen Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness and Thor Love and Thunder, apart from their shows – Moon Knight, Ms Marvel, and the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. With a lot of Marvel content coming out this year, Mark Ruffalo was asked if he worries about ‘Marvel-fatigue’, where the audience might get tired of MCU.

In an interview with Metro, Ruffalo said, “It’s not something I worry about. I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along.”

The Hulk actor also defended Marvel by saying that the studio allows creators to have the freedom to make content with their unique touch. “The thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material,” he said.

He further compared MCU and the Star Wars franchise and said how Marvel is not as monotonous as the latter. “Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material. If you watch a Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time. It might have a little bit of humour. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling even within the Marvel Universe,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

Mark Ruffalo is currently reprising his role as Bruce Banner/ Hulk in the upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is set to be released on Disney+Hotstar. The series stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, a cousin of Bruce Banner, who gets cross-contaminated by his blood.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 08:21:28 pm

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliam...
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliam...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sunny leone family rakhi
Inside Sunny Leone’s kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher’s Raksha Bandhan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement