When Mark Hamill advised Arnold Schwarzenegger to lose the accent and change his last name

Clearly, Arnold Schwarzenegger did not follow Mark Hamill’s advice. Clearly, Arnold Schwarzenegger did not follow Mark Hamill’s advice.

Mark Hamill recently revealed that he had asked Arnold Schwarzenegger to lose the accent when the latter was starting out in Hollywood. He also asked him to change his last name “since no one could pronounce it.” Clearly, Arnold Schwarzenegger did not follow that advice and still became one of the biggest action heroes. Hamill wrote on Twitter, “Arnold Schwarzenegger asked me for advice when he was just starting out. I told him to lose his accent for a wider range of roles & to change his last name since no one could pronounce it. He did the opposite & became one of the biggest stars EVER😳#TrueStory”

Arnold quoted the tweet and replied, “Your advice was absolutely correct under any normal circumstances, and those were the rules back then. I just happen to be a rule-breaker.” Rule-breaker is one word for Arnold’s career. Arnold’s first major movie role came in 1982 when he played the titular role in Conan the Barbarian. Two years later, he went on to star in James Cameron’s groundbreaking science fiction movie, The Terminator. In comparison, Hamill had become a globally known star with 1977’s Star Wars.

Arnold Schwarzenegger asked me for advice when he was just starting out. I told him to lose his accent for a wider range of roles & to change his last name since no one could pronounce it. He did the opposite & became one of the biggest stars EVER😳#TrueStory https://t.co/6HMs1PNDsu — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 11, 2018

Your advice was absolutely correct under any normal circumstances, and those were the rules back then. I just happen to be a rule-breaker. https://t.co/d4UZ0DCWxi — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2018

It wasn’t until years later that I realized it was a missed opportunity for me to ask YOU for advice.

My belated apologies, mh #RuleBreakersRule #BeYourself #HastaLaVistaHamill https://t.co/dJltJARUyd — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 12, 2018

While Arnold Schwarzenegger continued to star in action roles (he reached the apogee of his career in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Mark Hamill’s career got diversified and he did voice acting too, most notably as DC’s The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. He reprised his original Star Wars trilogy role in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Hamill played the role again in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is also set to appear in Star Wars: Episode IX next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd