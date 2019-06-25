Marisa Tomei wants to star in a sitcom

Marisa Tomei says she wants to go back to the small screen and do a sitcom.

The 54-year-old actor, who got her start in 1987’s A Different World, said she had the realisation after starring in a recreation of an All in the Family episode.

She played Edith Bunker in ABC’s recent Live In Front of a Studio Audience event.

“I’ve wanted to do a show for a while because I want to be in one place for a bit of time. Part of it is just a different phase of life. After this ‘All in the Family’ live thing, I’m snake bit,” Tomei said during Variety’s My Favorite Episode podcast.

I was telling my agents, I really want to do a sitcom! And they were like, no you don’t want to do sitcoms, nobody wants to do sitcoms. But I really want to do a sitcom!” she added.

She will next be seen reprising her role of Aunt May in Spider-Man: Far From Home.