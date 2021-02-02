Marilyn Manson on abuse allegations: ‘Horrible distortions of reality’

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson dated from around 2007, and were also briefly engaged in 2010. (Photos: AP/File)

Singer Marilyn Manson has called the sexual, physical abuse allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women as “horrible distortions of reality.”

The heavy metal star took to his official Instagram handle and posted a statement about the allegations.

His post read, “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson dated from around 2007, and were also briefly engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year.

Wood posted on Instagram on Monday, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.”

Following the allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women, Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label Loma Vista Recordings on Monday. The company said in a statement that in light of the “disturbing allegations” by Wood and other women the company “will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately.”

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects,” the statement added.