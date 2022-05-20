scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Margot Robbie to star in Ocean’s Eleven prequel movie

Ocean's Eleven prequel movie is billed as a heist comedy and follows con artists who rob hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 20, 2022 3:14:49 pm
Margot RobbieMargot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey movie. (Photo: birdsofprey/Instagram)

Hollywood star Margot Robbie has been tapped to play the lead role in the Ocean’s Eleven prequel film set at Warner Bros.

According to Variety, the movie is billed as a heist comedy and follows con artists who rob hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino.

Robbie’s Bombshell director Jay Roach is attached to helm the film from a screenplay penned by Carrie Solomon. The story is expected to be set far away from Sin City, in 1960s Europe.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Margot Robbie says she hates the word ‘bombshell’

Robbie and Tom Ackerly will produce for LuckyChap along with Roach and Michelle Graham for Everyman Pictures. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara will executive produce alongside Village Roadshow.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...Premium
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...Premium
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...
Explained: NATO expansion & RussiaPremium
Explained: NATO expansion & Russia
More Premium Stories >>

Warner Bros. is planning to start the production sometime early next year.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Ocean’s heist franchise, based on the 1960 Rat Pack film, was launched by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh back in 2001 with Ocean’s Eleven.

The film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts minted over $450M worldwide, and was followed by Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) and 2018’s female-centric Ocean’s 8.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai How India is lighting up Cannes 2022
From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai: How India is lighting up Cannes 2022

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement