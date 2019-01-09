Margot Robbie to play Barbie in live-action film

Toggle Menu
Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures announced on Tuesday that Margot Robbie will star as the iconic doll in the franchise's first-ever live-action film.

Margot Robbie said in a statement that she believes the film will have a “tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.” (Photo: Margot Robbie/Instagram)

Margot Robbie will bring Barbie to life in a live-action film.

The 28-year-old I, Tonya actress will also co-produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

The Barbie film is the first announced deal to come out of toymaker’s newly-established Mattel Films. The Barbie doll debuted at a New York toy fair in 1959.

Robbie said in a statement that she believes the film will have a “tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.” The Oscar-nominated actress has also starred in Mary Queen of Scots and Suicide Squad.

The film’s title and release date have not been revealed.

