Margot Robbie in talks to feature in the Barbie movie

Margot Robbie might be seen in Warner Brothers’ Barbie movie

Hollywood star Margot Robbie is in talks to star in a movie based on the doll, Barbie. A film has been in development for years on the same, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier, Sony was supposed to helm the movie, however, Warner Brothers have taken over the project and are trying to get Margot on board.

The project was first announced in 2014 and actor and comedienne Amy Schumer was set to star in the film. However, Amy walked out of the project citing date troubles. The film was supposed to represent the character with more feminist appeal. After Amy quit the film, there were rumours circling the industry that Oscar winner Anne Hathaway would feature as the protagonist.

The movie was supposed to release on August 8, 2018. But the date was pushed to May 8, 2020 and Sony transferred the original rights back to the toymaking company Mattel. And now looks like Mattel has found a new partner to collaborate with in Warner Bros. The Hollywood Reporter also says that Wonder Woman hitmaker Patty Jenkins might climb onto the ship as well and helm the feature.

On the work front, Margot has her plate full as she will soon be seen in Mary Queen of Scots. The actor is currently working on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

