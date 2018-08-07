Margot Robbie channels Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood photo

Margot Robbie and her makeup artists seem to have nailed her Sharon Tate look. Margot Robbie and her makeup artists seem to have nailed her Sharon Tate look.

Margot Robbie took to social media to share her look as Sharon Tate in upcoming Quentin Tarantino film titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie is based on the high-profile Manson Family murders. Tate was a promising young actress whose career was tragically cut short by the Manson family. Robbie can be seen in the photo leaning against a wall and is clad in casual clothing. She captioned the photo, “First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood @onceinhollywood”.

The movie also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film, with Pitt as his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. Tarantino, known for Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill movies, reunites with DiCaprio and Pitt after having worked with them in Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds, respectively. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has several big names in the cast. Al Pacino, James Marsden, Timothy Olyphant, Burt Reynolds are also the members of the cast.

Earlier this year, Tarantino had described the movie in a media interaction. He had said, “Sony and myself will be coming to the theatres with the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford. It’s very hush hush and top secret. But I can tell you that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969, at the height of the counterculture, hippy revolution and the height of new Hollywood. Street by street, block by block, we’ll transform Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will release on August 19, 2019 – commemorating the 50th anniversary of the murders.

