Margot Robbie: If we accept sexual harassment as a fact of life, it doesn’t get fixed

Actor Margot Robbie is driven “insane” by her loud thoughts when she is left all alone. When she was shooting the 2014 film Suite Francaise, during which she met her husband, assistant director Tom Ackerley, Robbie got so close to some of the crew, she ended up moving into a London apartment with them – Ackerley included – and she makes sure she never goes anywhere without company.

“I never do anything on my own,” Robbie told ES Magazine of the importance of friendship, reports aceshowbiz.com. “I don’t see the purpose of doing anything if I don’t do it with my friends. I go mental when I am on my own; my thoughts are so loud it drives me insane,” she added.

In the wide-ranging chat, the I, Tonya star opened up about the #MeToo movement, admitting she knew there was a problem in the industry with sexual harassment, but she didn’t realise it was something women were “allowed” to be angry about.

“Because no one spoke about it, no one said, ‘I am not putting up with this any more.’ It wasn’t called a problem, it was called a fact of life. That is such a terrible mindset. If we just accept things like sexual harassment as a fact of life, it doesn’t get fixed.”

Margot Robbie in a still from Mary Queen of Scots.

The 28-year-old actor will be seen on the big screen alongside Saoirse Ronan in the upcoming movie, Mary Queen of Scots. She has also played the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. Although the film failed to please the audience, her performance as a psychiatrist who goes crazy under the influence of Joker was much lauded. Currently, she is busy with the filming of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

