Margot Robbie on why Birds of Prey is R-Rated: I felt I had to censor myself a lot

Birds of Prey is scheduled for released on February 7, 2020. Birds of Prey is scheduled for released on February 7, 2020.

Margot Robbie has opened up about the R-Rating of her upcoming DC movie Birds of Prey. The Cathy Yan directorial brings back Robbie’s Harley Quinn as she teams up with superheroines like Huntress and Black Canary to protect a young girl, Cassandra Cain.

Robbie told Collider, “I did feel like I had to censor myself a lot, obviously to suit a PG rating, and a lot of the characters that exist in the DC world, to be honest, are quite dark. And a lot of them, Huntress for example, have serious childhood trauma, have serious mental illnesses like Harley. ”

She added, “But I felt like sometimes you can’t really go as deep with those things if you have to censor yourself. And I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be liberating if we didn’t have to worry about that?’ and really go for it, and then later in the edit kind of find where the tone of movie lies.”

Robbie first appeared as Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad. While the movie received scathing reviews from critics, Robbie’s performance was almost universally acclaimed.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor also star in the film.

Birds of Prey releases on February 7, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd