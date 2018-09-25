Margot Robbie’s next DC film Birds of Prey gets a release date

Margot Robbie will reprise her Harley Quinn role in Birds of Prey. Margot Robbie will reprise her Harley Quinn role in Birds of Prey.

Margot Robbie starrer upcoming DC comic-book film Birds of Prey has got a release date. The film will hit screens on February 7, 2020. Chinese-American filmmaker Cathy Yan is directing the film, and Christina Hodson, who has also written the upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, is writing the script. Margot Robbie will reprise her Harley Quinn role in the film.

Birds of Prey is basically a team of DC superheroines that currently (in comics) consists of Barbara Gordon or Batgirl, Black Canary and Huntress. It is not clear if Barbara Gordon will be a part of Birds of Prey. Her own standalone movie is also in development. Recently The Hollywood Reporter said that the makers of Birds of Prey are testing various female actors for the main roles. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jurnee Smolett-Bell and Janelle Monae are in the running for Black Canary. Margaret Qualley, Mary Elizabeth and Cristin Milioti are under consideration for Huntress.

2018 is a tame year for DC films. Only one movie, Aquaman, will release this year. The next year, though, looks eventful. After Shazam, a standalone Joker movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix, and Wonder Woman 1984 will hit cinema halls. While the past few DC films, with a single exception of Wonder Woman, have failed to impress critics, the future slate looks promising, particularly under a new leadership.

