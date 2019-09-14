Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis to star in The Suicide Squad

The final cast of the James Gunn directorial The Suicide Squad has finally been announced. The filmmaker shared the news on social media with a caption that read, “Don’t get too attached. #TheSuicideSquad.”

A bevy of stars form the main cast of the DC movie, including names such as Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis and Taika Waititi among others. Other well-known cast members include Castle star Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi and Pete Davidson.

The movie is a complete reboot and will not feature Jared Leto from Suicide Squad. Gunn had earlier said that filming the movie has been a rewarding experience.

“It’s been an unbelievably rewarding experience so far, and a real dream come true for me. I’m hoping to release some news very soon,” the director had said earlier in response to a fan’s question on Twitter.

Gunn was roped in as the director earlier this year after he was fired from Disney for his old, offensive tweets. However, since then, Gunn has been reinstated as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

The Suicide Squad will release on August 6, 2021.