Margot Robbie’s Barbie to be co-written by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Writer-director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are co-writing the long-awaited Barbie movie.

Advertising

Margot Robbie will star in and produce the project via her LuckyChap banner, reported Variety.

The “Barbie” movie has been in the works since last year. The project was earlier set up at Sony, and had first Amy Schumer then Anne Hathaway attached to star with Alethea Jones directing.

The project later moved to Warner Bros where Patty Jenkins was being considered as the helmer, but no formal announcement was made by the studio.

Advertising

Gerwig, who is currently busy with the post-production of her much-anticipated “Little Women” adaptation, is also being “eyed” to direct the “Barbie” film.

Gerwig and Baumbach have previously collaborated on “Mistress America” and “Frances Ha”.

Gerwig also starred in Baumbach’s Greenberg.