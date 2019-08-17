John Wick director to oversee new action scenes for Birds of Prey

Chad Stahelski, the director of Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick franchise, is tackling new action scenes of Warner Bros-DC film Birds of Prey.

The movie, whose full title is Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), is a spin-off of the studio’s 2016 supervillain feature Suicide Squad.

It focuses on Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie in the original, and the pack of DC’s women characters called Birds of Prey, which also includes the likes of the Black Canary, the Huntress, and Renee Montoya, among others.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cathy Yan, who has directed the feature, will be working with Stahelski for some of the film’s action scenes.

Stahelski will be taking an uncredited role of overseeing second unit photography team. He will tackle and design new action scenes for the movie.

Birds of Prey features Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Actor Ewan McGregor is portraying the villain, Black Mask, in the film, which is scheduled to release next year.