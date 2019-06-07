Toggle Menu
Marc Anthony joins In the Heights cast

Marc Anthony is the latest addition to the cast of In the Heights” movie adaptation. (Source: Marc Anthony/Instagram)

Singer Marc Anthony is the latest addition to the cast of In the Heights movie adaptation.

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to share the news.

“Okay I actually can’t hold it in anymore. Sonny’s father will be played by @MarcAnthony. It’s a brief but pivotal role. …And I still can’t believe it. #InTheHeightsMovie,” Miranda wrote.

Anthony joins already-confirmed cast members including, Anthony Ramos as bodega owner Usnavi, a role Miranda played on Broadway. Corey Hawkins will play the role of Benny, Gregory Diaz IV will take on the part of Sonny.

Mexican actor-singer Melissa Barerra will play Usnavi’s love interest Vanessa, while Leslie Grace will take on the part of Nina.

In the Heights is slated to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020.

